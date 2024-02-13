Snow in Maryland, Virginia makes for slippery commute in DC area

A mix of rain and snow worked its way into the D.C. area Tuesday morning, with areas to the northwest of the District seeing a steady snowfall.

The snow line is expected to gradually work down close to the I-95 corridor until around 9 a.m. before wrapping up later in the morning.

FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist says the immediate Washington, D.C. area could see a quick burst of snow this morning, but it is not expected to last long.

As of 8:30 a.m., parts of D.C., Alexandria and Arlington were starting to see some flurries.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Carroll, Frederick, Howard, and northwest Montgomery counties in Maryland and northern Fauquier and Loudoun counties in Virginia until 1 p.m. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation of two to four inches is possible for parts of Maryland and Virginia.

Roads are expected to be slippery for the Tuesday morning commute.

Dozens of school districts in the area are closed or delayed Tuesday, including Frederick County and Loudoun County.

Tuesday afternoon, the sun is expected to come out, bringing highs in the upper 40s.

Viewers in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia sent in photos of steady snowfall throughout the morning.