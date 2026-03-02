article

The Brief Women make up nearly 51% of the U.S. population but hold less than one-third of congressional seats and represent more than two-thirds of minimum-wage workers. WalletHub ranked states using 25 measures of women’s economic well-being, health care and safety. Massachusetts ranked first, followed by the District of Columbia and Maine.



Despite making up nearly 51% of the U.S. population, women in 2026 still trail men in pay, power and opportunity, according to a new WalletHub state-by-state analysis.

By the numbers:

In 2026, women across the United States still face notable disparities despite outnumbering men in most states. They make up nearly 51% of the population but comprise more than two-thirds of minimum-wage workers nationwide.

Their presence in Congress also remains limited, holding just 26% of Senate seats and 29.4% of seats in the House of Representatives.

Methodology:

To determine the best and worst states for women, WalletHub evaluated the 50 states and the District of Columbia across two main categories: Women’s Economic & Social Well-Being and Women’s Health Care & Safety.

The analysis used 25 weighted metrics, each scored on a 100-point scale, with 100 indicating the most favorable conditions for women. Weighted averages across all measures were then calculated to produce overall scores, which were used to rank the states and the District.

Best states for women

Massachusetts

Massachusetts ranks as the best state for women in 2026, driven largely by its strong health outcomes and access to care. The state has one of the highest shares of women reporting good or better health and the lowest percentage of women without health insurance, at just 2%.

Its hospitals rank second nationwide for women’s health care, and the state boasts the third-lowest share of women who couldn’t afford a doctor visit in the past year, along with the second-highest rate of recent mammograms.

These advantages contribute to Massachusetts having the second-highest life expectancy for women. The state also stands out for families, ranking first both for having a baby and for working moms.

District of Columbia

The District of Columbia places second overall, highlighted by the highest median income for women—$52,569 when adjusted for cost of living. Women in D.C. benefit from the nation’s strongest job security and a relatively high share of women-owned businesses.

Political engagement is also notable: 80.5% of women voted in the 2024 presidential election, the highest rate in the country. Health metrics are equally strong, with nearly 88% of women reporting good or better health, high levels of physical activity, the seventh-lowest obesity rate, and the second-lowest rate of uninsured women.

Maine

Maine ranks third, thanks in large part to its economic stability and solid health indicators. The state is ninth overall for job security and has one of the lowest unemployment rates for women.

It also has the seventh-lowest share of women who couldn’t afford a doctor visit in the past year. On health and safety measures, Maine reports the 10th-lowest female homicide rate, strong physical activity levels, and the sixth-highest rate of recent mammograms.

The state further distinguishes itself with one of the highest four-year high school graduation rates for women, reflecting a strong foundation in education and opportunity.

What they're saying:

"Despite improvements the U.S. has made over the years, women still lag behind men when it comes to economic prospects, executive positions and political representation," said Milvionne Chery Copeland, a WalletHub analyst.

"In addition to addressing these issues, the best states for women ensure access to high-quality health care, equal educational opportunities and safe communities."