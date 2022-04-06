DC man sentenced for raping pregnant woman at gunpoint with sleeping child in the room

A D.C. man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a pregnant woman at gunpoint in the same room as a sleeping 4-year-old child, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and the Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Christopher Grooms, 36, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to attempted first-degree sexual abuse while armed for a home invasion sexual assault in Southeast D.C. that occurred in 2006.

According to the government’s evidence, on March 25, 2006, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Grooms knocked on the door of an acquaintance in the 1300 block of Morris Road SE. The victim, who was seven months pregnant at the time, was staying over at the apartment while babysitting for a friend.

The victim recognized Grooms and answered the door. Grooms pushed his way inside, grabbed her by the hair and brandished a gun.

He forced the victim into a back bedroom where a four-year-old child was sleeping on a bunk bed. He pushed the victim onto the lower bunk. Grooms raped the victim while brandishing the gun and threatening to kill her.

READ MORE: Man charged with strangulation after incident involving 10-year-old boy in Prince William County

When the sexual assault was over, Grooms stole a cell phone and left. The victim made a prompt report to police and obtained medical care to ensure the health of the baby as well as her own health. She also received a sexual assault examination the same day.

The rape kit was tested in 2007 and yielded a DNA mixture that included the victim and a male contributor. In 2020, advances in DNA technology led to a match between the male DNA profile from the rape kit and the DNA profile of the defendant.

A confirmatory DNA sample was later obtained from the defendant and resulted in a very strong statistic of inclusion of the defendant in the DNA mixture.

Grooms was indicted for first-degree sexual abuse while armed, with aggravating circumstances in September 2021, and has been held in custody since.

In 2012, Grooms was convicted of attempted first-degree sexual abuse for a sexual assault that occurred in 2008 involving a different victim.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

His sentence of incarceration for the 2006 case will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Grooms is also required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his lifetime.