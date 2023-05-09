DC man sentenced for assault on member of the LGBTQ+ community

A D.C. man was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison for assaulting a pedestrian in May 2022.

Anthony Duncan, 42, was found guilty of assaulting a victim who was walking home on 15th Street NW on May 21, 2022. According to officials, Duncan confronted the victim and accused the victim of directing a sexually suggestive act toward him.

When the victim denied making an advance, Duncan attacked the victim and recorded it on his cell phone. Duncan called the victim a gay slur numerous times throughout the attack, where he broke the victim's nose and teeth.

"Defendant 1 stated that when he confronted Victim 1 over ‘grabbing his nuts’ that Victim 1 turned around and swung on him unprovoked but missed. Defendant 1 stated that they then got into a physical dispute resulting in Victim 1’s injuries," according to an arrest affidavit filed in court.

Duncan was found guilty of Assault with Significant Bodily Injury on February 27, 2023. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his 18 months' imprisonment.