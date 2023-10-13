DC man sentenced to 84 months for Potomac Ave Metro stabbing

A D.C. man was sentenced on Wednesday to 84 months in prison for stabbing a woman at Potomac Avenue Metro Station and robbing a woman at knifepoint at Eastern Market Metro Station.

On June 25, Wade waited for a woman at the bottom of the escalator at the Eastern Market Metro Station, pushed her into a wall and robbed her of her phone and other property while holding a knife. Five days later, he grabbed a woman by the neck on the escalator at the Potomac Avenue Metro, demanded her property, pushed her down and then stabbed her in the arm before fleeing.

Police were able to locate Wade through surveillance footage from both incidents.

Christopher Wade, 40, of Washington, D.C. pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of robbery in August.