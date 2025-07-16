DC man says he was robbed after trying to help suspect he believed to be homeless

A D.C. man says he tried to do a good deed only to have it backfire with hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen.

Now, he’s warning other people who want to help the homeless to be careful.

What he says:

John Murray is a bit shaken up.

He moved to D.C. five months ago from a small town in Virginia and never thought something like this would happen to him at Dupont Circle.

He says two homeless men stole his work laptop and his wallet.

The backstory:

Murray says the trouble started around 5 p.m. on Friday, July 11, when a man, who appeared to be homeless, asked him for cash.

Murray says he politely told the man, "no," but offered to buy the man food and water from the CVS at Dupont Circle.

He says the man followed him inside the store, stole his bag containing his laptop computer and ran out.

Murray chased him and told FOX 5 that’s when another man, who was waiting outside, stole his wallet, ID and credit cards.

According to the police report, Murray's credit card was then used for a room at the nearby Royal Sonesta Hotel.

What's next:

Murray says from now on, rather than giving handouts on the street, he will help local food banks or shelters to assist homeless people.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.