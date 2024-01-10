DC man says he was kidnapped, robbed and attacked during commute home on K Street

A D.C. resident claims he was attacked, kidnapped, and robbed on K Street, during his commute home.

The man — who declined to reveal his identity for safety reasons — told FOX 5 that he's still shaken up after the terrifying experience.

The alleged victim said he was driving on K and 6 Street NW around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was in his car, driving, talking to his wife on his iPhone.

Before he knew it, the suspect suddenly swerved in front of him, causing the man to come to a stop.

The suspect got out of the passenger side of the car and broke the man’s driver-side mirror.

The alleged victim said he rolled down his window to ask why he did that, and then the suspect stole his iPhone and allegedly began punching him repeatedly, forcing the man into the passenger seat.

After they drove to an ATM, the man said the suspect forced him to withdraw cash and then took off running.

"I feel really bad because I don’t know how it's possible that that happened to me," the alleged victim told FOX 5. "It’s scary because I think they are going to kill me … That’s why I stayed in my seat. I don’t say nothing."

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are still investigating this case. They're asking anyone with details on this incident to give them a call.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.