DC man pleads guilty to murder in 2025 shooting death of 3-year-old girl

A D.C. man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with the July 2025 shooting death of 3-year-old Honesty Cheadle, who was sitting in a car with family members when she was fatally shot.

The Brief A D.C. man pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder while armed in the shooting death of a 3-year-old girl. Charles Rucker faces a 35-year prison sentence under terms of a plea agreement. Cheadle was sitting in a parked car following Independence Day celebrations when Rucker opened fire toward the vehicle.



Charles Rucker, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder while armed and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Rucker faces a 35-year prison sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

According to court documents, Cheadle and her family had returned to the 1000 block of 14th Street in southeast Washington following Independence Day celebrations when Rucker opened fire toward their parked vehicle.

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Honesty Cheadle

Responding officers found the toddler suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. D.C. Fire and EMS transported her to a local hospital in critical condition, where she died two days later on July 7.

Authorities said Rucker attempted to collect and remove evidence from the scene following the shooting. He was arrested on July 12, 2025, and has remained in custody since.

"This defendant opened fire on a family’s car with complete disregard for human life, and his actions took the life of innocent three year old Honesty Cheadle," Pirro said in a statement, adding that federal prosecutors will continue to hold violent offenders accountable.