DC man linked to 22 vehicle break-ins arrested: police

Authorities have arrested a man they say is linked to more than 20 vehicle break-ins across different parts of the District.

Police say 22-year-old Jordan Young, of Washington, D.C., was arrested on Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. after fleeing a suspected stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 56th Street.

Young faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, receiving stolen property, and possession of implements of a crime.

During their investigation, detectives say they were able to link Young to 22 theft from auto and destruction of property cases in the District. Officials say most of the offenses involved the theft of tools from vehicles.

Young is also facing charges in the following cases:

February 26, 2024 – Destruction of Property / Theft from Vehicle – Intersection of 9th and A Street, Northeast - CCN: 24029650



February 26, 2024 – Destruction of Property – 400 block Seward Square Southeast - CCN:24029679

February 23, 2024 – Theft 1 from Auto – 7000 block of Alaska Avenue, Northwest CCN:24028125

February 21, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 1200 block of Brentwood Road Northeast - CCN: 24027007

February 21, 2024 - Theft and Destruction of Property – 100 block of North Carolina Avenue Southeast - CCN: 24026970

February 6, 2024 – Theft – Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest CCN: 24018900

February 21, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 200 block of 12th Street, Southeast CCN: 24027037

February 13, 2024 – Theft – 500 block of 8th Street, Northwest CCN: 24022778



January 1, 2023 – Theft from Auto – 700 block of 8th Street, Northwest CCN: 23195764



January 2, 2024 – Theft / Destruction of Property – 300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest CCN: 24000791



January 2, 2024 - Theft and Destruction of Property – 700 block of I Street, Northwest CCN: 24420599

January 2, 2024 - Theft and Destruction of Property – 700 block of 5th Street, Northwest CCN: 24000793

January 3, 2024 – Theft – 700 block of 2nd Street Northeast CCN: 24001339



January 3, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 900 block 12th Street, Northeast CCN: 24001662

January 3, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 400 block of L Street, Northwest CCN: 24001367

January 3, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 800 block of 2nd Street, Southeast CCN: 24002169

January 4, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 800 block of 5th Street, Northwest CCN: 24001837

January 15, 2024 - Theft and Destruction of Property – 700 block Maine Avenue, Southwest CCN: 24007867



January 16, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 400 block of M Street, Southwest CCN: 24007886

January 16, 2024 - Theft and Destruction of Property – 400 block of 12th Street, Southeast CCN: 24007838

January 22, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 100 block of Potomac Avenue, Southwest CCN: 24010772



January 30, 2024 – Theft and Destruction of Property – 300 block of 9th Street, Southeast CCN: 24015002