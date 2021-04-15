DC man hurt trying to jump from moving car onto tractor trailer on Beltway, cops say

A D.C. man is in the hospital after he reportedly tried to jump from the driver’s seat of his moving car onto a tractor trailer on the Beltway near College Park on Friday, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene on the outer loop near Route 450 around 3 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man lying in the roadway.

A tractor trailer driver told State Police that a man they later identified as Mahmoud Diop, 30, of D.C., had put his car in neutral, then jump out of the window trying to get onto the back of the vehicle.

The car Diop had been driving reportedly continued onward with no one inside before going onto the right shoulder and striking a guardrail.

Witnesses at the scene all reported seeing the same thing.

Diop was taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment.

Investigators are trying to determine whether Diop was impaired by any substances when he attempted the feat.

