DC man gets 8 months in prison for high-speed chase, ramming into US Marshal vehicle

The Brief A man sentenced to 8 months in prison for a high-speed chase with U.S. Marshals. He crashed into two U.S. Marshal's vehicles, injuring one deputy. He was also ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution for damage.



A 28-year-old man will spend eight months behind bars after his dangerous attempt to evade arrest this past September resulted in two crashes, both with U.S. Marshal's vehicles.

What we know:

Joshua Rosser, of the District of Columbia, was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to federal misdemeanor assault, resisting or impeding certain officers and DC Code felony fleeing from law enforcement.

Officials say the 28-year-old purposely rammed into a U.S. Marshal's vehicle with four Deputy U.S. Marshals inside before leading officers on a high-speed, wrong-way chase, reaching speeds higher than 80 miles per hour.

During the chase, Rosser's SUV collided with a second USMS vehicle occupied by three DUSMs, injuring one of the deputies.

He was apprehended after about 10 minutes of evading law enforcement.

What's next:

In addition to the eight-month sentence, Rosser was ordered to serve 12 months of supervised release and pay $4,528.92 in restitution for damage to the law enforcement vehicles.