DC man facing charges after shooting two men who allegedly robbed him outside of Airbnb: affidavit

A D.C. man is facing charges in a convoluted, multi-scene crime in which he shot two suspects who allegedly beat and robbed him outside of his Airbnb in Northeast, police say.

Nathaniel Arce-Washington, 28, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill while armed on Wednesday, Oct. 11. In a Wednesday arraignment proceeding, Arce-Washington’s attorney claimed his client acted in self-defense. He noted that the defendant does not have a violent criminal history.

The judge did not make his decision to hold the 28-year-old lightly, even taking a break to review the circumstances. That D.C. Superior Court judge came back ultimately decided while the 28-year-old like was the victim of a violent crime, there’s probable cause he also may have committed a crime, shooting at suspects as they were fleeing.

Those talking about this case online raised concerns about vigilantism or more people taking matters into their own hands if crime is not addressed in the city.

According to an affidavit obtained by FOX 5, the investigation started after shots were fired in the 1600 block of Montello Avenue, NE, around 11:09 p.m. A patrol officer in the area heard the gunfire and went to investigate.

The officer said he saw a man running down the block in his direction clutching his waistband, and the man immediately switched directions when he saw the police cruiser. The officer followed the suspect in his cruiser before getting out and chasing the man on foot.

The affidavit says when the officer tackled the suspect, the man pulled a gun out from his pants and threw it into a nearby sewer drain.

After he was in custody, the man identified himself as Arce-Washington and told the officer that he wasn't trying to evade arrest, he had just been running from the scene of a robbery — where he was the victim.

During his police interview, Arce-Washington said the officer's presence may have been what "saved his life," the affidavit states.

According to Arce-Washington, he had just gotten to an AirBnb in the 1200 block of Queen Street, NE, where he was supposed to be meeting up with his girlfriend so they could spend a few days together. He said while he was in his car, he noticed a Mercedes coming down the street which he "thought was strange," but didn't think much of it and began to get his things out of the trunk before heading inside.

He says that's when he was hit from behind and fell to the ground. Arce-Washington says he was pistol-whipped and beaten and when he felt the gun pushed up against his face he began to fight back. He says he knocked the gun out of one of the men's hands before they fled.

Arce-Washington got up and started running, saying he believed the Mercedes was still in the area and that the incident wasn't over. That's when he saw the police cruiser.

In the affidavit, the officer noted that Arce-Washington had a cut over his right eye and the right side of his head, and other contusions. He was taken to George Washington University Hospital for treatment. His face still appeared swollen in his Wednesday court appearance.

Additional officers responded to the scene to investigate and found one man in the roadway at the intersection of Queen Street and Montello Avenue, NE, who had been shot in the back of the neck. According to police, he was unconscious and barely breathing when Fire and EMS picked him up. Medical officials said he was in critical condition and was paralyzed as a result of the shooting, according to the affidavit.

A short time later, a second victim was dumped out of a white SUV near an ambulance that was on another call at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Eckington Place, Northeast. He was also transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition and underwent emergency surgery in which a large portion of his intestines had to be removed.

After canvassing the area for surveillance cameras, police were able to obtain footage that showed part of the night's events.

In the video, police say the two men who were shot were seen running down Queen Street toward the intersection with Montello Avenue when a white SUV pulls up and stops to let them in. While they're trying to climb inside Arce-Washington fires 10 shots, hitting both of them. One victim fell to the ground immediately while the other was able to make it into the car, which sped away.

Arce-Washington is seen going over to the motionless man and taking a mask of the victim's face before running off with the gun still tucked in his pants.

Crime scene investigators say there was a blood trail that led across several blocks. They recovered 10 shell casings from the scene and with the help of DC Water, they were able to fish the 9mm gun used in the shooting out of the sewer drain where Arce-Washington threw it.

Arce-Washington asked for a lawyer after telling his story and according to the affidavit, told police that "the cameras will show he is telling the truth."

The investigation is ongoing. It's not yet known if charges will be filed against the two men accused of stealing a PS4, clothes and shoes from Arce-Washington as he claims. For now, he's facing two counts and will be taken to the MPD Homicide Branch once he's released from the hospital.

In another area of the city, one woman who asked not to be identified believes the city’s lawmakers also need to be held accountable.

"To see such a beautiful city, the nation’s capital at that, preferably go downhill relatively quickly. It’s mind-boggling. The cost of living is going up, the crime rate is going up also, which is a problem. The children, seniors, I mean, something’s got to give," the woman said.

Arce-Washington has a next hearing scheduled for Oct.19, 2023.