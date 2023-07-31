DC man dies following shooting in Northwest, police say

Metropolitan Police are searching for leads in the shooting death of a man who was found in Northwest D.C. Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 100 block of Farragut Street, Northwest around 2:43 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and took the victim to an area hospital where he later died. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as 46-year-old Donald B. Childs.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered.