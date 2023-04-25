DC man convicted for breaking into home, sexually assaulting 9-year-old girl

A D.C. man has been convicted for breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl who was asleep in her bedroom.

Joshua Grice, 30, was convicted on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree burglary-home invasion for the offenses that occurred on Nov. 29, 2021.

Joshua Grice

An investigation revealed that the victim, a 9-year-old girl, was sleeping in her bed at a Takoma Park residence when she was woken up by a male suspect wearing all black clothing, a black hat and a black face covering sitting on top of her.

The suspect sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing into the living room area and potentially exited through an open window.

The victim alerted her sister, a juvenile female, who was asleep in an adjacent bed. The sister walked into the living room area of the home where the suspect was standing directly outside the open window, looking into the apartment.

When the suspect noticed the sister, he immediately fled the area in an unknown direction. Police responded to the scene and a perimeter was set up, but the suspect was not located.

On May 25, 2022, the Montgomery County Crime Lab matched a DNA sample from the victim's underwear to Grice.

Grice faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and the potential of a life sentence. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 22, 2023, at 9:30 a.m.

"This violent offender preyed on a young, innocent child. Due to the efforts of the Montgomery County Crime Lab, Montgomery County Police and our trial team, justice is being served. We also want to recognize the Tree House Child Advocacy Center for its impactful work in cases involving vulnerable victims," said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.