DC man charged with killing man driving car with baby inside

article

A Northeast DC man faces a murder charge after fatally shooting another man driving a car with a baby inside.

26-year-old Jamall Thornton is charged with 2nd-degree murder while armed.

Police say Thornton shot and killed 35-year-old Antoine Pierce of District Heights around 3:58 p.m. Friday near 21st St. and Benning Road, Northeast.

Pierce was driving a car with a baby inside, and the car crashed after the shooting. Pierce died at the scene. Police did not specify the baby's age.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Police are offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Advertisement

RELATED: Man shot multiple times crashes car with baby inside into pole in DC, police say