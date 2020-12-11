Man shot multiple times crashes car with baby inside into pole in DC, police say

article

D.C. police say a man was shot multiple times before crashing a vehicle with a baby inside into a pole Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st St. NE at around 3:50 p.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say the man is unconscious and not breathing. Homicide has been called to the scene.

The baby was not injured in the crash or the shooting, according to police.