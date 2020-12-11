Man shot multiple times crashes car with baby inside into pole in DC, police say
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C. police say a man was shot multiple times before crashing a vehicle with a baby inside into a pole Friday evening.
The shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st St. NE at around 3:50 p.m.
Police say the man is unconscious and not breathing. Homicide has been called to the scene.
The baby was not injured in the crash or the shooting, according to police.