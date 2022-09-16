DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police

Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia.

Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place.

Police were called to the mall just before 10:45 p.m. Thursday by a Panera Bread cashier who said a customer tried to use a fake bill at the store.

After tracking down Cartledge at a nearby Jersey Mike’s Subs, police say he fled and was pepper-sprayed before he was arrested.

Cinquan Cartledge (Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say Cartledge also used fake bills at Starbucks and Bob Evans. A total of seven counterfeit bills were seized, police say.

He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Businesses in the area are being asked to check their $100 bills to make sure they are not counterfeit. Anyone with information can contact police at 540-658-4432.