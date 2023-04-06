DC man arrested for forcing sex acts on person, stealing their vehicle: police

Authorities have arrested a D.C. man on sex abuse charges after they say he entered a person's vehicle in the southeast, made them drive to their home, and then forced them to perform sexual acts on him.

Police say it happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Buena Vista Terrace.

Investigators say 29-year-old Andre Lucas, of northwest, D.C. got into the victim's vehicle and demanded they drive to their home. Once inside police say Lucas made them engage in forced sex acts.

The suspect then stole property and fled in the victim's vehicle.

Officers arrested Lucas later that day and charged him with first degree sexual abuse and theft.

The investigation is still continuing.