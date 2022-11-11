DC man arrested for 19 burglaries in 2 month span

A D.C. man has been arrested for 19 burglaries dating back to Oct. 2021, police say.

DC Police say Kevin Bing, 28, broke in and took or attempted to take property in each of the burglaries. The cases are listed below.

- Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at approximately 1:55 a.m., in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW.

- Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at approximately 6:45 p.m., in the 5500 block of Colorado Avenue NW.

- Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at approximately 1:57 a.m., in the 3800 block of McKinley Street NW.

- Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at approximately 2:00 a.m., in the 5600 block of Connecticut Avenue NW.

- Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at approximately 2:55 a.m., in the 5000 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW.

- Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at approximately 3:07 a.m., in the 6300 block of Chillum Place NW.

- Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at approximately 5:44 a.m., in the 5500 block of Colorado Avenue NW.

- Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at approximately 3:21 a.m., in the 2800 block of 10th Street NE.

- Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at approximately 1:45 a.m., in the 400 block of I Street NW.

- Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at approximately 1:48 a.m., in the 1100 block of New Jersey Avenue SE.

- Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 into Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., in the 4200 block of Fessenden Street NW.

- Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 into Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, between the hours of 4:00 pm and 7:00 am, in the 4200 block of Fessenden Street NW.

- Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 into Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., in the 4400 block of Fessenden Street NW.

- Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at approximately 2:58 a.m., in the 4600 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW.

- Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at approximately 3:05 a.m., in the 4600 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW.

- Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at approximately 2:14 a.m., in the 3400 block of 8th Street NE.

- Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at approximately 3:13 a.m., in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue NE.

- Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, between the hours of 1:23 a.m. and 7:15 p.m., in the 6900 block of 4th Street NW.

- Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at approximately 3:34 a.m., in the 2100 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE.

Anyone with knowledge of the incidents can call the relevant authorities at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.