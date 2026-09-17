DC man arrested, charged with murder in death of 2-month-old girl

A Washington, D.C., man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a 2-month-old girl, authorities announced.

The Brief Authorities arrested a man in connection with the death of a 2-month-old girl. Police charged 40-year-old Demetrius Beatty with First-Degree Felony Murder and First-Degree Cruelty to Children. Detectives from the Homicide Branch continue to actively investigate the incident.



Demetrius Beatty, 40, faces charges of first-degree felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Beatty on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. Investigators say the incident appears to have domestic overtones.

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The investigation began on Sunday, Aug. 16, at approximately 9:47 p.m., when Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of an unconscious infant at an apartment in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, southeast.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive female infant suffering from blunt force injuries. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have identified the victim as 2-month-old Khamyah Honesty of southeast, D.C.

Detectives from the Special Victims Unit of the MPD Homicide Branch continue to actively investigate the case in coordination with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.