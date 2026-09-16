Maryland teen wins $4.2 million lottery jackpot
RIVERDALE, Md. - A 19‑year‑old Riverdale man won a $4.2 million Multi‑Match jackpot, stunning the recent high school graduate and electrician’s apprentice. He told officials he was shocked to learn his ticket had hit the top prize.
He said he plays only occasionally, buying a few tickets every other week at Town Center Market on Queensbury Road. He discovered his win after reading on the Lottery website that a jackpot ticket had been sold at his usual spot.
"I was dumbfounded. I just kept checking," he said. "I was like, ‘Wow!’" He gathered his mother, father and sister to share the news and said he plans to buy a house for his family and build a strong foundation for his future.
Town Center Market will receive a $4,200 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Maryland Lottery.