Maryland teen wins $4.2 million lottery jackpot

A 19‑year‑old Riverdale man won a $4.2 million Multi‑Match jackpot, stunning the recent high school graduate and electrician’s apprentice. He told officials he was shocked to learn his ticket had hit the top prize.

The Brief A 19‑year‑old Riverdale man won a $4.2 million Multi‑Match jackpot. He discovered the win after seeing a jackpot ticket was sold at his usual spot. He plans to buy a house for his family and build a strong foundation for his future.



He said he plays only occasionally, buying a few tickets every other week at Town Center Market on Queensbury Road. He discovered his win after reading on the Lottery website that a jackpot ticket had been sold at his usual spot.

"I was dumbfounded. I just kept checking," he said. "I was like, ‘Wow!’" He gathered his mother, father and sister to share the news and said he plans to buy a house for his family and build a strong foundation for his future.

Town Center Market will receive a $4,200 bonus for selling the winning ticket.