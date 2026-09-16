Air Force major indicted on 128 counts of child pornography possession in Maryland

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The Brief An Air Force major from Maryland was indicted on 128 counts of possession of child pornography. Richard Gayson was released on home detention despite opposition from prosecutors. Charging documents show the files were discovered after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,



A 34-year-old Air Force major from Maryland was indicted on 128 counts of possession of child pornography, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

What we know:

Richard F. Gayson, of Fort Washington, was apprehended on May 6 and was initially held without bond. During a July 10 bond review hearing, Gayson was released on home detention, despite opposition from prosecutors.

According to charging documents, police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in December 2025, which stated that suspected child pornography had been uploaded. The center received the tip from Synchronoss Technologies, which indicated that the content had been uploaded to the cloud. The company offers personal cloud platforms to telecommunication providers.

The company reported that the content had been uploaded and saved to the platform through Gayson’s account. The tip included an IP address, which investigators discovered was associated with Gayson’s Verizon account.

Detectives requested more information, and Verizon provided Gayson’s home address and data indicating he was the subscriber, according to charging documents.

On Feb. 4, investigators executed a search warrant at Gayson’s home. During that time, several devices were found with files depicting child pornography, including a flash drive, micro SD card, two cellphones and two laptops, according to charging documents.