Former student arrested at Fairfax County high school after alleged assault on officer

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The Brief A former student was arrested after entering a Fairfax County school without permission and assaulting an officer. Video of the former student walking around the school spraying a fire extinguisher was shared on social media. Some parents accused the school's principal of downplaying the severity of the incident.



A former Northern Virginia student was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer after entering a Fairfax County school without permission.

What we know:

Video of the incident inside James W. Robinson Secondary School was shared on social media. The video captured chaos in the cafeteria around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Some students were seen running away from the former student, who appeared to be walking around spraying a fire extinguisher.

Police said the teen entered the school without authorization and assaulted a staff member who tried to stop him.

A school resource officer took the former student into custody and police said the teen hit the officer twice during the arrest.

Some parents who spoke to FOX 5 off camera accused the principal of downplaying the magnitude of what happened. They said the letter sent home did not explain the severity of what happened as it did not mention the arrest or alleged assaults.

"This morning, during arrivals, a former student entered the school without permission," the letter reads in part. "Our staff recognized and followed the student. The student caused a disruption in the cafeteria and hallway before security and police intervened. This incident lasted about 10 minutes and was witnessed by students who were nearby."

Fairfax County police have not shared the suspect's name as he is a juvenile. He is facing several charges, including trespassing, assault on a law enforcement officer and destruction of property.

FOX 5 has reached out to Fairfax County Public Schools for a statement and is awaiting a response.