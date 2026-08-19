2-month-old DC girl’s death ruled homicide after blunt-force injuries
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. police are investigating the homicide of a 2-month-old girl who died after she was found unresponsive inside a Southeast apartment.
What we know:
First District officers responded at about 9:47 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue Southeast for a report of an unconscious infant.
Police found the unresponsive girl suffering from blunt-force injuries, MPD said. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Victim identified
The infant was identified as 2-month-old Khamyah Honesty of Southeast D.C.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death was blunt-force trauma and her manner of death was homicide on Tuesday.
What's next:
MPD’s Special Victims Unit and Homicide Branch are investigating Khamyah’s death with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Police said detectives identified domestic overtones in the case.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.