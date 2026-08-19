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2-month-old DC girl’s death ruled homicide after blunt-force injuries

By
FOX 5 DC
D.C. Crime
Published August 19, 2026 2:19 PM EDT
Published August 19, 2026 2:19 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A 2-month-old girl died after police were called to a Southeast D.C. apartment Sunday night.
    • The medical examiner ruled the infant’s death a homicide.
    • Detectives say they are investigating the case’s domestic connection.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. police are investigating the homicide of a 2-month-old girl who died after she was found unresponsive inside a Southeast apartment.

What we know:

First District officers responded at about 9:47 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue Southeast for a report of an unconscious infant.

Police found the unresponsive girl suffering from blunt-force injuries, MPD said. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Victim identified

The infant was identified as 2-month-old Khamyah Honesty of Southeast D.C.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death was blunt-force trauma and her manner of death was homicide on Tuesday.

What's next:

MPD’s Special Victims Unit and Homicide Branch are investigating Khamyah’s death with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Police said detectives identified domestic overtones in the case.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department.

D.C. Crime