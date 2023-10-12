DC man arrested and charged with assault and intent to kill roommate, police say

Metropolitan Police have arrested and charged a man for stabbing his roommate in 2021.

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Jose Avelino Felipe. Police say Felipe and his wife were living in the same apartment as the victim and her husband.

According to government evidence, on December 4, 2021, Felipe and the victim’s husband got into a physical altercation in the home. Both men left the home after the altercation. Felipe returned to the home, came to the victim's bedroom and asked whether she would call the police. She stated she would not. He then stabbed the victim twice with a knife, once in the chest, and once in her left shoulder and fled the scene.

The victim required emergency surgery for her injuries. In the immediate aftermath of the assault, the victim’s left lung filled with blood, and her right lung collapsed, requiring the insertion of chest tubes.



MPD apprehended Felipe on May 23, 2023.

He pleaded guilty to one count of assault with intent to kill in August 2023.

