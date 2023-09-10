DC man arrested after shooting woman to death in domestic dispute, police say

A man was arrested after police say he shot and killed a woman with whom he was romantically involved, D.C. police say.

Just before 3:15 p.m. on Sep. 9, officers responded to the 1200 block of Duncan Place, Northeast for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found 21-year-old Jordan Coates with injuries from gunshot wounds in front of an apartment building. She was transported to a local hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS, where she died.

Detectives determined that the suspect, 24-year-old Damion Brown, was inside an apartment in the area. He refused to come out, leading to a short barricade situation. Brown eventually surrendered and was arrested.

He was charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police say at this time, this incident appears to be domestic in nature.

No additional information has been released at this time.



