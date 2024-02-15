Expand / Collapse search

DC man accused of punching and strangling a 72-year-old woman, threatened her with knife: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate an assault of a 72-year-old woman with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the suspect, 58-year-old Michael Alston of Washington, D.C. was arrested and charged on February 5th, with strangulation and assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly punched a 72-year-old female, strangled her, and threatened her with a knife. The victim managed to escape. 

Alston was presented to a magistrate judge and was later released on GPS monitoring.

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

