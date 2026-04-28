DC man, 70, sentenced to federal prison for fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

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The Brief A 70-year-old Washington, D.C., man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl and other drugs. Prosecutors said Ronnie Rogers was part of a broader network that distributed significant quantities of drugs across the District and surrounding areas. Court filings describe the group as importing and distributing fentanyl and other narcotics between at least mid-2021 and late 2023.



A 70-year-old Washington, D.C., man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for his role in a large drug trafficking conspiracy involving fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and other controlled substances in the Washington region, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Ronnie Rogers was sentenced to 236 months in prison in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty earlier this year to multiple drug and firearm charges tied to the operation, the DOJ said. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release.

A broader network

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Rogers was part of a broader network that distributed significant quantities of drugs across the District and surrounding areas.

Timeline:

Court filings describe the group as importing and distributing fentanyl and other narcotics between at least mid-2021 and late 2023.

Investigators said the operation involved multiple participants, including individuals based in Maryland, and relied on both shipments and local distribution networks.

Authorities alleged that Rogers and others received drug shipments that were then processed and redistributed in the region. Investigators also said members of the organization positioned distributors near treatment facilities to target people with substance-use disorders.

Law enforcement said searches of multiple locations linked to Rogers in November 2023 resulted in the recovery of drugs, firearms, ammunition, packaging materials and cash. Officials also said intercepted communications and seized parcels were part of the evidence used in the investigation.

Big picture view:

Two co-defendants in the case have also been sentenced to federal prison terms, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors said the investigation was conducted by multiple federal and local agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI, with assistance from several state and local law enforcement departments.