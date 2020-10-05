DC mail-in-ballot drop box locations now available across District

D.C. voters can now drop off their mail-in-ballots in drop box locations across the District.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Dozens of drop box locations opened beginning Monday, October 5 and will remain available until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3. (FULL LIST of Mail-in-Ballot Drop Box Locations)

All active D.C. voters will receive a mail-in ballot beginning the first week of October, the Board of Elections says. Voters do not have to request a mail-in ballot.

Voters who do not want to use the mail-in ballot can go to an Early Voting Center during the early vote period or any Vote Center on Election Day.

Advertisement

WARD 1

Frank D. Reeves Center 2000 14th Street, NW

Mt. Pleasant Library 3160 16th Street, NW

Columbia Heights Shopping Center 3100 14th Street, NW

Sun Trust Bank (Park Area) 1800 Columbia Road, NW

Banneker Community Center 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW

WARD 2

Georgetown Library 3260 R Street, NW

Martin Luther King Jr. Library 901 G Street, NW

West End Library 2301 L Street, NW

Stead Recreation Center 1625 P Street, NW

Foggy Bottom/GWU Metro (Available October 8, 2020) 2301 I Street, NW

WARD 3

Guy Mason Recreation Center 3600 Calvert Street, NW

Chevy Chase Library 5625 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Tenley-Friendship Library 4450 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Cleveland Park Library 3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Palisades Library 4901 V Street, NW

Second District Police Station 3320 Idaho Avenue, NW

WARD 4

Takoma Metro 327 Cedar Street, NW

Petworth Library 4200 Kansas Avenue, NW

Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library 7420 Georgia Avenue, NW

Fourth District Police Station 6001 Georgia Avenue, NW

Lamond Recreation Center 20 Tuckerman Street, NE

Takoma Park Neighborhood Library 416 Cedar Street, NW

WARD 5

Woodridge Library 1801 Hamlin Street, NE

UDC Community College @Backus 5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE

Perry Street Prep Charter School 1800 Perry Street, NE

Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center 1299 Neal Street, NE

Dunbar High School 101 N Street, NW

Union Market DC (6th Street Entrance) 1309 5th Street, NE

Monroe Street Market (Outside of Busboys and Poets closer to curb) 625 Monroe Street, NE

Rhode Island Place Shopping Center (Median in Giant Parking Lot) 1060 Brentwood Road NE

WARD 6

Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library 1630 7th Street, NW

Northeast Library 330 7th Street, NE

Rosedale Library 1701 Gales Street, NE

Southwest Library 425 M Street, SW

Eastern Market 225 7th Street, SE

BOE Headquarters 1015 Half Street, SE

Northwest One Neighborhood Library (Available October 8, 2020) 155 L Street, NW

Southeast Neighborhood Library (Available October 8, 2020) 403 7th Street, SE

WARD 7

Capital View Library 5001 Central Avenue, SE

Deanwood Library 1350 49th Street, NE

Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library 3935 Benning Road, NE

Francis A. Gregory Library 3660 Alabama Avenue, SE

Sixth District Police Station 5002 Hayes Street, NE

Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV) 4525 Benning Road, SE

Penn Branch Center (Backside Parking Lot) (Available October 8, 2020) 3202 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

Ridge Road Community Center 830 Ridge Road, SE

WARD 8

Anacostia Library 1800 Good Hope Road SE

Parklands-Turner Library 1547 Alabama Avenue, SE

Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library 115 Atlantic Street, SW

Seventh District Police Station 2455 Alabama Avenue, SE

The ARC 1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE

Department of Human Services 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Hendley Elementary School 425 Chesapeake Street, SE

Patterson Elementary School 4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW

Fort Stanton Recreation Center (Available October 8, 2020) 1812 Erie Street, SE