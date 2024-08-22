DC Lululemon robbed again, cops search for smash-and-grab suspects

article

A D.C. Lululemon was burglarized again this week, and now police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects.

At approximately 3:35 a.m. on Aug. 21, detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department believe the suspects used a hammer to break the front glass door of the Lululemon in the 1000 block of F Street Northwest.

Once they made it inside, detectives said they stole merchandise and quickly fled the scene.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras, and police are now asking anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about the crime to come forward.

This burglary follows a series of thefts that occurred in July, where four suspected thieves targeted multiple Lululemon stores across the District.

The first of those incidents happened at 10 a.m. at a Lululemon store on 14th Street Northwest. About 30 minutes later, the suspects allegedly struck the Georgetown Lululemon store on M Street, making off with merchandise including hats and shorts.

The third robbery in that series took place around 11:30 a.m. at the same F Street location where Wednesday’s burglary occurred.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of those responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police. The public is advised not to take any action if they recognize the suspects.

