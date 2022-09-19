DC lowers speed limit on major roads from 30 to 25 miles per hour

D.C. has lowered the speed limit on major roads in the District from 30 miles per hour to 25 in an effort to decrease crashes and create safer roads.

The District Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit to 25 miles per hour on Connecticut Avenue NW and New York Avenue NE. North Capitol Street/Blair Road NW from Harewood Road NE/NW to Van Buren Street NW, and Wheeler Road SE from Wahler Place SE to Southern Avenue SE will get a speed limit reduction in the future.

WASHINGTON, DC- APR 08: Cars on the a busy stretch of Connecticut Ave near Yuma Street NW in Washington, D.C. on April 08, 2021. The District Department of Transportation is discussing whether to add bike lanes and remove the two reversible lanes alo Expand

"DDOT joins peer cities including New York City and Seattle by reducing the speed limit in key corridors because we know reducing speed by even five miles per hour makes a big difference in avoiding crashes and serious injury," said DDOT Director Everett Lott.

READ MORE: Arlington officials to reduce speed limit on certain roadways; residents want more action

DDOT says reducing the speed limit helps decrease the frequency and severity of crashes. Studies show once cars reach a certain speed (just above 20 MPH), they rapidly become more deadly and a person is about 70 percent more likely to die if they’re struck by a vehicle traveling at 30 MPH versus 25 MPH, according to DDOT.

DDOT engineers will continue to assess traffic corridors along with crash data to determine high-impact locations for speed reduction.