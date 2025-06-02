DC lawsuit seeks safer street crossings for blind pedestrians

The Brief Lawsuit challenges lack of accessible pedestrian signals in D.C. Advocates say blind pedestrians face safety risks at intersections. Plaintiffs argue failure to install APS creates barriers to mobility.



Three leading civil rights organizations have filed a class action lawsuit against the District of Columbia after they say blind pedestrians are unable to safely cross the majority of signalized intersections in the city.

Lawsuit challenges accessibility

What we know:

Disability Rights Advocates, Relman Colfax PLLC, and The Washington Lawyers’ Committee brought the lawsuit on behalf of the DC Council of the Blind (DCCB) and five named plaintiffs.

Despite installing visual pedestrian signals at more than 1,600 intersections, the District has failed to equip most with Accessible Pedestrian Signals (APS), the complaint says.

Advocates demand safer crossings

This leaves blind pedestrians without essential touch and vibration signals needed to safely navigate the intersections, the lawsuit says.

It also alleges that blind pedestrians are forced to spend extra time or money navigating non-APS intersections, effectively imposing a "blindness tax" on them.

Read the complaint online.