DC lawmakers push to crackdown against cyber flashers

D.C. City Council is making a push to crackdown on people who send unsolicited nude images on dating apps and elsewhere in cyberspace.

People who engage in so-called cyber flashing could face fines up to $1500 as well as other damages.

Other states have already started the process of criminalizing cyber flashing. In Texas, lawmakers teamed with dating app Bumble on a law that forbids what is often characterized as technology-enabled sexual harassment.