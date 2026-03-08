Victim stabbed in the head after confronting tire slashers in Silver Springs: police

article

The Brief A victim was stabbed in the head in Montgomery County last month. The incident began with a verbal altercation, then escalated into tire slashing and a physical fight. The suspects have yet to be identified.



Three suspects are being sought after a tire-slashing confrontation took a violent turn in Montgomery County last month.

What we know:

The suspects were allegedly seen slashing the tires of a vehicle in broad daylight on the 11500 block of February Circle after a verbal altercation.

When the victim confronted the suspects, police say a physical fight ensued and the victim was stabbed in the head.

Police say the suspects stole the victim's phone, then fled the scene.

What we don't know:

Further details, including the identity and condition of the victim, along with what sparked the initial altercation, have yet to be released.

The identities of the three suspects, two women and one man, are still unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.