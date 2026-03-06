Fairfax County Police launch 'Drone as First Responder' program to improve 911 response times

article

The Brief Fairfax County Police have launched a Drone as First Responder program. Drones are operated from the Real Time Crime Center. Officials say the program improves situational awareness and response times.



Fairfax County Police have launched a new Drone as First Responder (DFR) program aimed at enhancing emergency response and improving real-time situational awareness for officers and first responders.

What we know:

The Drone as First Responder program is operated out of FCPD’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC).

According to police, DFR drones provide rapid aerial views of incidents before officers arrive on scene, allowing personnel to assess situations, allocate resources more effectively and enhance overall public safety.

The program supports responses involving both the Fairfax County Police Department and the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

Police say drones may be used in cases involving:

Missing persons

Crash scenes

Fire and medical emergencies

Traffic incidents

Felony arrest support

Other emergency calls requiring aerial awareness

The department is establishing deployment locations throughout Fairfax County. Officials expect each district station to have at least one DFR launch site, with approximately 18 sites anticipated to be operational by this summer.

The program uses American-made Skydio drones operated by trained personnel assigned to the Real Time Crime Center.

Police say the drone program will complement, not replace, the department’s helicopter unit.

How drones are already being used in the field

Police outlined several recent incidents where drones supported officers:

Coordinated Felony Arrest — After a License Plate Reader alert identified a suspect vehicle associated with dangerous felony warrants, a DFR drone located the vehicle in a nearby parking lot and provided live aerial footage to supervisors. Officers used the real-time view to coordinate an arrest plan while maintaining distance from the area. The drone monitored the scene until the suspect returned to the vehicle, allowing officers to safely take the individual into custody. Numerous items of stolen property were recovered.

Suspect Located in Fair Oaks — Officers responded to a domestic incident where a man threatened family members with a baseball bat. When officers arrived, the suspect fled on foot through nearby yards and over fences. A DFR drone maintained visual contact and guided responding units to safely take him into custody.

Weapons Call Resolved Safely in Fair Oaks — Officers responded to reports of a man pointing a bow and arrow at passing vehicles. A DFR drone quickly determined the individual was holding a stick, not a weapon. The aerial assessment allowed officers to cancel the call and continue responding to other calls for service.

Infrastructure Assessment Supporting Fire and Rescue — At the request of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, a DFR drone was deployed during a gas leak in Centreville. The aerial views helped maintain coordination and provided ongoing updates to the command post managing the incident.

What’s next for Fairfax’s drone program

Fairfax County Police say they will continue working with public safety partners and the community as the program expands.

Officials say the Drone as First Responder initiative reflects the department’s effort to leverage technology to enhance emergency response and public safety across the county.