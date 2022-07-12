DC launches monkeypox vaccine pre-registration system

D.C. residents can now pre-register for monkeypox vaccination appointments.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The D.C. Department of Health launched PreventMonkeypox.dc.gov Tuesday. When appointments become available, individuals who have pre-registered will receive an email invitation to schedule.

Approximately 3,000 appointments will become available on Thursday, July 14.

Officials say residents who do not receive an appointment invitation this week will stay in the system until one becomes available.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

Washington, D.C. resident 18 years of age or older

Gay, bisexual, and other men 18 and older who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) sexual partners or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days; or

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men; or

Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender); or

Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)

Health officials say that even if residents don’t meet the current vaccine eligibility criteria, they are still encouraged to pre-register in case eligibility expands.

Monkeypox vaccinations are free and based on availability. More information is available online.