DC juveniles shot 75-year-old woman with a BB gun; punched, shoved, and robbed her

D.C. police are looking for multiple juveniles after they shot a 75-year-old woman with a BB gun, punched her, and stole her purse.

Investigators say the woman was walking to her vehicle on Jackson Street, Northeast when one of the suspects approached her from behind.

As she opened her car door, one of the suspects reportedly fired the BB gun at her, while another pulled her from the vehicle and knocked her down.

The youths also stole the woman’s handbag and a bag of other items before running away south on 8th Street, Northeast.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with cuts and bruises.

Police arrested one of the juveniles, but they’re still looking for the others.