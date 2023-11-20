DC juvenile homicides continue to rise as gun violence sweeps across city

The tragic consequences of gun violence sweeping our nation's capital is having a dire impact on the District's youth.

FOX 5's Melanie Alniwck reports that homicides involving juveniles have doubled over the past three years. In 2023, 102 juveniles have been shot for an average of more than nine per month. 16 of those juveniles have been killed.

READ MORE: Suspected teen killer brags on Instagram after murder; mother watches son open fire: DC court report

The latest happened on November 3rd at 14th and Fairmont Streets in northwest Washington where 14-year-old Niko Estep was shot and killed and another teen was wounded by gunfire.

Police arrested 17-year-old Lorenzo Thompson after they say he bragged about the shootings on social media.

On October 28, police say 13-year-old Vernard Toney Jr. was killed in a botched carjacking on D Street. Investigators say he was shot and killed by the off-duty security officer he and his accomplice tried to attack.

READ MORE: DC's teen carjacking crisis and the complex blame game leaders are playing

In September 16-year-old Maurice Jackson became the city's 200th homicide. The Dunbar High School student got involved in an after-school altercation. Another teen, 16-year-old Jamal Jones was shot and killed 24 hours earlier on Green Street in southeast Washington.

"There are other outcomes for them in life then to have to wake up to the sounds of gun violence, to have to see repeatedly yellow tape, bloodstained streets. This is what we're working together to try to end," said Ward Five Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie.

McDuffie helped organize a group of returning citizens to connect with students and try to deter them from violence.

Alnwick says the city is taking a comprehensive look at schools, jobs, and services to include a 211 line to get help for students in need, expanding alternative school options, an audit of violence prevention programs, and more space in group homes and detention centers.