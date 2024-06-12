A deadly shooting in District Heights is not believed to be a "random crime", police announced Tuesday.

Authorities identified the victim who was shot and killed outside a convenience store on Marlboro Pike just after 3 p.m. Monday as 19-year-old Anthony Ward, III. Two others were shot but survived, with their injuries not considered life-threatening.

On Tuesday, detectives posted flyers on businesses along the 5400 block of Marlboro Pike in hopes of finding the suspect or suspects responsible for Ward’s death.

READ MORE: District Heights shooting: Exclusive video shows moments leading up to deadly gunfire

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 shows at least four people getting out of a car and opening fire just after 3 p.m. Monday.

A short time later, they get back into the car leaving Ward on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man who asked FOX 5 not to show his face said he knew of the victim.

"This is like baby southeast. Best I can explain it, like that’s the best way I can explain it. Southeast, dangerous. You know how it is in southeast D.C., right? It’s a bunch of stuff going on. You can get the same thing in southeast, right here," he said.

He said unfortunately, violent crimes are not unheard of in the neighborhood.

"This area right here? I wouldn’t advise to move over here for anybody that’s trying to figure out what’s going on with these apartment complexes and stuff like that. But this neighborhood is dangerous," he said. "I didn’t grow up around here, but I have been around here quite a long time. Quite a long time and this [isn’t] the first shooting that’s been going on around here. Other than that, I just mind my business. That’s the best thing you can do around here, mind your business."

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ District Heights shooting: Police ID 19-year-old shot, killed outside convenience store

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the "P3 Tips" mobile app (search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The public can be anonymous. They are asked to reference case number 24-0033710.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.