DC July 4 Parade: Route, timing, closures
WASHINGTON - Celebrate July 4 in D.C. with a parade featuring bands, fife and drum corps, floats, drill teams – even celebrity appearances.
What time is the Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.?
The National Independence Day Parade is on July 4 at 11:45 a.m.
July 4 DC Parade Route
The parade route is from Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 17th Street.
How to get around D.C. on July 4
If you're planning to head downtown, expect major road closures, parking restrictions, site shutdowns, and even watercraft limitations across the city.
The following streets will be closed or restricted through July 4 at 4:00 a.m.:
- First Street between Constitution Ave. NW and Independence Ave. SW
- Pennsylvania Ave. between 3rd Street NW and First Street NW
- Maryland Ave. between 3rd Street SW and First Street SW
Friday, July 4 from 4:00 a.m. – to 12:00 a.m.
- Major roadways and bridges will close for the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks, including:
- 14th Street Bridge (all traffic diverted to E/B I-395)
- TR Bridge ramps, E Street Expressway ramps, and the Case Bridge
- Constitution Ave. from Pennsylvania Ave. to 23rd Street
- Independence Ave., Virginia Ave., Memorial Circle, and Ohio Drive
- Several inbound ramps to downtown areas
Additional Closures: 1:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
- 23rd Street NW from Virginia Avenue to Washington Circle (southbound closed)
- 3rd Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW
Metrorail and Metrobus rides will be free systemwide from 5:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on July 4.
How to stream D.C.'s July 4 Parade
