DC July 4 Parade: Route, timing, closures

Published  July 4, 2025 8:20am EDT
The Washington Monument is seen as participants march during the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC, on July 4, 2023. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Celebrate July 4 in D.C. with a parade featuring bands, fife and drum corps, floats, drill teams – even celebrity appearances. 

What time is the Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.? 

The National Independence Day Parade is on July 4 at 11:45 a.m. 

July 4 DC Parade Route

The parade route is from Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 17th Street. 

How to get around D.C. on July 4

 If you're planning to head downtown, expect major road closures, parking restrictions, site shutdowns, and even watercraft limitations across the city.

The following streets will be closed or restricted through July 4 at 4:00 a.m.: 

  • First Street between Constitution Ave. NW and Independence Ave. SW
  • Pennsylvania Ave. between 3rd Street NW and First Street NW
  • Maryland Ave. between 3rd Street SW and First Street SW

Friday, July 4 from 4:00 a.m. – to 12:00 a.m. 

  • Major roadways and bridges will close for the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks, including:
  • 14th Street Bridge (all traffic diverted to E/B I-395)
  • TR Bridge ramps, E Street Expressway ramps, and the Case Bridge
  • Constitution Ave. from Pennsylvania Ave. to 23rd Street
  • Independence Ave., Virginia Ave., Memorial Circle, and Ohio Drive
  • Several inbound ramps to downtown areas

Additional Closures: 1:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. 

  • 23rd Street NW from Virginia Avenue to Washington Circle (southbound closed)
  • 3rd Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Metrorail and Metrobus rides will be free systemwide from 5:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on July 4.  

How to stream D.C.'s July 4 Parade

