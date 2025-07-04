DC July 4 Parade: Route, timing, closures

article

Celebrate July 4 in D.C. with a parade featuring bands, fife and drum corps, floats, drill teams – even celebrity appearances.

What time is the Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C.?

The National Independence Day Parade is on July 4 at 11:45 a.m.

July 4 DC Parade Route

The parade route is from Constitution Avenue from 7th Street to 17th Street.

How to get around D.C. on July 4

If you're planning to head downtown, expect major road closures, parking restrictions, site shutdowns, and even watercraft limitations across the city.

The following streets will be closed or restricted through July 4 at 4:00 a.m.:

First Street between Constitution Ave. NW and Independence Ave. SW

Pennsylvania Ave. between 3rd Street NW and First Street NW

Maryland Ave. between 3rd Street SW and First Street SW

Friday, July 4 from 4:00 a.m. – to 12:00 a.m.

Major roadways and bridges will close for the National Independence Day Parade and fireworks, including:

14th Street Bridge (all traffic diverted to E/B I-395)

TR Bridge ramps, E Street Expressway ramps, and the Case Bridge

Constitution Ave. from Pennsylvania Ave. to 23rd Street

Independence Ave., Virginia Ave., Memorial Circle, and Ohio Drive

Several inbound ramps to downtown areas

Additional Closures: 1:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

23rd Street NW from Virginia Avenue to Washington Circle (southbound closed)

3rd Street from D Street NW to Independence Avenue SW

Metrorail and Metrobus rides will be free systemwide from 5:00 p.m. until 2:00 a.m. on July 4.

How to stream D.C.'s July 4 Parade

Watch for free on the FOX LOCAL app, available on your smart TV and phone.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE.

Here's how to download FOX LOCAL on your devices.