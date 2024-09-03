DC Jewish community plan vigil to honor 6 Israeli hostages killed in Gaza

A vigil will be held Tuesday in Washington, D.C., to honor six Israeli hostages killed in Gaza. The hostages were captured during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, which ignited the Gaza war. The Israeli army identified the hostages as Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23; Ori Danino, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Almog Sarusi, 27; Alexander Lobanov, 33; and Carmel Gat, 40.

The observance is organized by several D.C. area groups, including the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington. It will be held at Adas Israel Congregation in northwest Washington. Speakers will include hostage family members, interfaith representatives, and community leaders.

The Israeli military reported that all six hostages were killed shortly before Israeli forces attempted to rescue them. Their bodies were found in a tunnel beneath the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Three of the hostages, including Goldberg-Polin, were reportedly scheduled for release in the first phase of a cease-fire proposal discussed in July.

News of their deaths has sparked calls for mass protests by families of the hostages, who believe they could have been returned alive in a cease-fire deal. Tens of thousands of grieving and angry Israelis surged into the streets of Tel Aviv on Sunday night, demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a cease-fire with Hamas to bring the remaining captives home.

The vigil will begin at 8 p.m. and will be livestreamed by Adas Israel Congregation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.