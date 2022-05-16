DC Jail confirms 2 inmate deaths, 1 overdose

The D.C. Jail says two inmates have died, and a third has overdosed since Friday.

The inmates have been identified as 37-year-old Sean Lee and 28-year-old Ramone O'Neal.

Investigators are waiting on toxicology reports to help determine the exact cause of death, but there were no signs of trauma.

A third inmate was revived with Narcan and hospitalized after he overdosed.

D.C. Councilmember Trayon White made an emergency visit to the jail on Sunday following community concerns of inmate deaths at the facility.

"Since Friday, I have followed up on reported concerns about the conditions and mistreatment of inmates at the D.C. Jail. I spoke to the family of an inmate that died in the jail's psychiatric unit," Councilmember White said in a statement. "The mother of the deceased is outraged, having last heard from her son on Mother's Day."

During his visit, concerns of mistreatment were mentioned to Councilmember White by several inmates, some of whom were present during the prisoner's death on Friday. The Councilmember said he has submitted documentation and photographs to the Correctional Information Council — which committed to following up on the matter.