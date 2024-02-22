DC is the hardest-working city in America: report

D.C. is the hardest-working city in America, according to a new report.

People in the District apparently outworked folks in Irving, Texas, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and two Virginia cities that ranked in the top 10.

WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities in the country across 11 key metrics — including employment rate, average weekly work hours, and annual volunteer hours per resident — to come up with 2024’s Hardest-Working Cities in America list.

The personal finance website states that the average U.S. worker puts in 1,811 hours per year and residents in the District work the third most hours per week.

Sound exhausting?

D.C. also ranks in the top 15 in average commute time.

"Hard work is one of the main reasons why America has become so successful, but it can also lead to negative consequences if it crosses into overwork territory. In other words, even though people in the hardest-working cities are the backbone of our economy, they shouldn't forget to take the occasional break for their mental and physical health," said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe.

Check out how hard D.C. works below: (1=Best, 58=Avg.):