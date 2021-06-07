DC installs new speed, red-light cameras

New red-light enforcement cameras are now in place in the District.

The District Department of Transportation activated a new camera at the Interstate-695 off ramp (ramp D) at Northbound 11th Street SE on Monday.

Officials say the camera was installed "to reduce the number of angle collisions, red light running, and improve overall safety at the intersection."

In addition, DDOT says seven new speed cameras will also be put into in the following corridors:

6500 Block of 14th St. NW

500 Block of Florida Ave. NE

2300 block of N. Capitol St.

4700 Block of Eastern Ave. NE

3500 Block of Commodore Joshua Barney Dr. NE

100 Block of Bryant St. NW

1100 Block of 17th St. NE

4100 Block of Southern Avenue SE

4700 Block of Southern Avenue SE