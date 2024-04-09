DC ice cream truck driver grazed by bullet in shooting just after serving customer: police

A D.C. ice cream truck driver was grazed by a bullet in a shooting that happened right after he finished serving a customer.

According to a police report, the driver told officers he was serving a customer from his truck in the 5300 block of E Street in the southeast around 9:30 p.m. when a man who appeared to have been drinking approached him and started an argument.

The victim told officers the man demanded to be let into his truck. The driver refused and started to drive away when the suspect allegedly pulled a handgun and fired several shots toward the vehicle.

The driver drove off toward 51st Street and Fitch Street where he stopped and realized he had been grazed by a bullet. Several bullet holes were found in the driver’s side of his truck.

The suspect has not been identified at this time. The investigation is continuing.