DC house fire leaves 3 puppies dead and four residents displaced

The Brief A D.C. house fire left four residents displaced and three puppies dead in Northwest. According to D.C. Fire and EMS, three puppies were successfully resuscitated.



A D.C. house fire displaced four residents, three puppies had to be resuscitated, and three puppies died.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a residential fire on Tewkesbury Place in Northwest, D.C.

Officials were able to successfully resuscitate three puppies, but three other puppies did not survive despite intense efforts.

There were no other reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

