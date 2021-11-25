DC hotel gives back to first responders on Thanksgiving

For the twenty-second year, a five-star hotel in Washington, D.C. gave to those who keep the District safe.

Thanksgiving On The Mayflower at the Four Seasons in Georgetown looked a little different this year and last. First responders used to eat a Thanksgiving meal inside a Mayflower moving truck.

The last two years, first responders and frontline workers would walk up and grab a Thanksgiving meal to go.

"This year, and the last two years, first responders have played an even more important role than ever before because of the pandemic," said Marc Bromley, the Four Season's General Manager.

Metropolitan Police, D.C. Fire and EMT's came to pick up meals prepared by chefs at the hotel and boxed and distributed by the family members of staff at the hotel.

"I work a little later today, so I don't have any meal or anybody to prepare a meal for me, so it's awesome to be able to come down here and pick up a nice meal and talk to nice people out here," said Officer Kevin Glenn.

Hailey Bambush and Kimbery Daniels work as respiratory therapists at nearby George Washington Hospital. They came over in the middle of their shifts to pick up food.

"We're all giving back in some way, right? We're all here for each other and caring. So I think it's really meaningful," Bambush said.

General Manager Marc Bromley says it's gratifying to think that first responders appreciate what the hotel has done.

"To have them thank us is ironic. Because we're really here to throw ourselves to them because of what they do all year long, so when they thank us, it's very humbling," Bromley said.