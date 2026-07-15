DC honors media pioneer Cathy Hughes with Key to the City

The Brief Media pioneer Cathy Hughes was honored Wednesday evening with D.C.'s Key to the City. Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Hughes with the Key to the City, recognizing her decades-long impact on broadcasting, entrepreneurship and the Washington community. The ceremony drew family, friends and colleagues to celebrate Hughes for opening doors for generations of media professionals.



Media pioneer Cathy Hughes was honored Wednesday evening with D.C.'s Key to the City, celebrating her journey from Washington broadcasting to building a top Black-owned media company.

Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Hughes with the Key to the City, recognizing her decades-long impact on broadcasting, entrepreneurship and the Washington community.

"What this key represents is opportunity," Hughes told the audience after accepting the honor.

The ceremony celebrated far more than Hughes’ professional accomplishments, drawing family, friends, community leaders and media professionals to recognize a woman widely credited with opening doors for generations of journalists and broadcasters.

What they're saying:

"It’s not just her getting the Key to the City — it’s all of us getting the Key to the City because of the impact she’s had on us, our young Black men and our young ladies," attendee Dexster Johnson said.

Another attendee, Yulonda Carter Lathera, described Hughes as someone who has always put people first.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re poor or rich. She just loves people. She’s so deserving of this award," she said.

Hughes’ journey to becoming a media executive began in Washington after moving from Omaha, according to FOX 5 D.C. reporting. She taught at Howard University’s School of Communications — now the Cathy Hughes School of Communications — and helped strengthen WHUR Radio during its early years.

She is also widely credited with helping develop the "Quiet Storm" radio format, which remains a staple on stations across the country.

She later purchased the struggling Washington radio station WOL, laying the foundation for what would become Urban One, now the nation’s largest Black-owned multimedia company, per FOX 5. Along the way, Hughes became the first Black woman to lead a publicly traded company.

Howard University Associate Dean Ingrid Sturgis said Hughes’ story continues to inspire students today.

"She started out as a single mom…she slept on the floor of radio stations before she was able to launch her own station," Sturgis said. "She built it on her own… not many people could do that then, and not many people are able to do that now."

Many say her greatest achievement isn't measured in business milestones, but in the opportunities she created for others.

"Her impact is immense," Sturgis said. "She’s hired hundreds of people who have gone on to have productive careers."

Mayor Bowser noted that Hughes’ legacy extends far beyond broadcasting during the event.

"Institutions that are lasting in our city bear her name and are grateful for her support," Bowser said.

Dig deeper:

Despite building one of the country’s most influential media companies, Hughes emphasized that her motivation was always about serving others while addressing the crowd on Wednesday.

"I didn’t do this to build the largest Black media company in the country," Hughes said. "I did this in hopes of bonding with this community and making a positive impact."

Mayor Bowser awards the Key to the City sparingly. With Wednesday’s ceremony, Hughes joins a select group of recipients honored during the Bowser administration, including Bryce Harper, Dave Chappelle and Washington football legend Darrell Green.