DC homicide detectives on the scene after quadruple shooting in Southeast

D.C. police are on the scene after four people were shot in the 400 block of Orange Street, Southeast Monday evening.

Three of the victims are reportedly conscious and breathing – a fourth victim is not, according to police.

Two women were shot, along with two men.

Homicide detectives have also arrived on the scene to investigate.

Police have not released any details about possible suspects.

The shooting was reported around 8:33 p.m.

