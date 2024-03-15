DC homeowner believes she's being targeted by young vandals with rocks

A D.C. family says a group of kids has been targeting their house over the past two months.

The homeowner told FOX 5's Shomari Stone exclusively that the Metropolitan Police Department has not made any arrests.

The homeowner fears that what started out as possibly a prank, has turned into something more serious and sinister.

She's sick and tired of people targeting her home.

Ring doorbell video FOX 5 obtained shows a group of nine kids, possibly teens, walkng in front of the woman's house on Evarts Street Northeast. The footage was captured on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m.

The video shows the kids start throwing rocks and objects at the house, shattering the glass front door, and then running away.

The homeowner said it's the sixth time over the past two months that the juveniles have vandalized her home between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

They've allegedly damaged her door three times and in one case, they even through a brick through the glass front door.

The homeowner says she has filed three police reports so far.

No one has been injured, but the homeowner told FOX 5 that she fears it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

"I am frustrated. I'm tired of this going on," she said.

All she wants to do, she added, is to be able to open her front door, come home like most people, and just have a peaceful evening, and not have to worry about her safety.



